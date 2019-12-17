Turtle farm keeps lid on reports

Cayman Turtle Centre and Island Wildlife Encounter, West Bay

(CNS): Following significant public support for the Department of Environment’s turtle conservation plan, the National Conservation Council has ratified the proposal and sent it to Cabinet for approval. But while the public was fully behind the plan, the Cayman Turtle Centre (CTC) has been less than supportive and refused to share critical data with the NCC or the DoE regarding the risk of disease being transferred to wild populations during turtle releases.

According to documentation accompanying the agenda for the latest NCC meeting, which took place on the Brac recently, the public and all of the relevant government stakeholders have offered their support to the proposed species protection plan. However, during the period of consultation the Cayman Turtle Centre has been uncooperative, made false allegations against the DoE, objected to several parts of the plan and confused the concept of tourism and marketing plans with the goal of conservation of the endangered species.

The CTC also refused to show the DoE reports it has done on the potential diseases carried by farmed turtles that go on to be released, an issue in the DoE’s conservation plan that needs to be addressed.

During a meeting in the summer with the DoE, the CTC and the environment and tourism ministries, Dr Branson Richie from the University of Georgia told the DoE that the report he had completed was confidential and would not allow it to be released, even to an independent reviewer. According to the minutes, the DoE pointed out that what information Richie was producing fell short of what was required, such as necropsies and testing of animals selected for testing. The DoE said that decision-making regarding releases cannot be based on a ‘secret report’.

However, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, who attended the meeting, expressed his support for the DoE’s request that the CTC conduct an independent review by experts, identified by the DoE, to pave the way for a legal system that will allow for release permits to be granted by the National Conservation Council once the conservation plan is approved and implemented.

The documents show a significant degree of tension between the CTC and the DoE, with the tourism attraction not willing to support the species conservation plan that is at the very heart of its business. Pulling no punches, the technical experts at the DoE point out that the management at the CTC has throughout the consultation confused the issue of tourism management and conservation.

The DoE said the CTC’s decision to submit what it claimed was a conservation plan to Cabinet, despite not having the legal authority to do so, and submitting what was actually a marketing plan succeeded in delaying the lawful and technical-based genuine conservation plan from the DoE, based on its more than two decade long research into wild turtle conservation.

Experts at the DoE had noted that there “is an obvious conflict of interest in a business developing a Conservation Plan to regulate and endorse its own activities”, even if it had been a real conservation plan. The department explained that this risks reputational damage to the Cayman Islands at both a local and an international level.

In discussions with the CTC, the DoE explained that a permitting process for releases would require an independent review to assess and mitigate any risk of disease introduction into wild populations. But the DoE said the CTC had refused to participate in any independent review of their release procedures and instead has accused the DoE of slighting their veterinarians.

The NCC and DoE, however, have consistently said that best practice requires that the release of farmed sea turtles into the wild be independently reviewed by sea turtle disease experts. They maintain that vets drawing a salary from the farm or consultants to the CTC cannot be viewed as independent.

Despite CTC’s efforts to stall the plan, the release procedures are now part of an independent review, and once the conservation plan goes live the CTC will need to ensure that eggs, yearlings or mature turtles are disease and pathogen free before they are released into the wild.

See the relevant documents here or in the CNS Library

Category: Local News