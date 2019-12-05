Trust joins CPR legal case

Nadia Hardie, Executive Director of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands has confirmed that rather than pursuing a separate parallel case regarding the cruise port vote, it will become an interested party in the application brought by Shirley Roulstone, who is representing the Cruise Port Referendum grassroots movement. Following Tuesday’s court ruling delaying the people’s referendum until after the judicial review is completed, the Trust said its aim was still to ensure that the public sees all the essential environmental assessments before they go to the polls.

After submissions from the lawyers for government, Roulstone and CPR Cayman, as well as the Trust, the judge found there was a case to argue and the court postponed the referendum to allow for a full hearing to take place.

“The National Trust is committed to taking all reasonable steps, including participating fully in these proceedings, to ensure that all the essential environmental assessments are conducted and published, and that reliable information is provided to the public in respect of the impact that this project will have on our precious and endangered coral reefs, our treasured heritage, and our fragile natural environment,” Trust Director Nadia Hardie said.

“This should happen well in advance of any vote in order to allow for proper public consultation and scrutiny of the proposed project. Only in this way can we ensure that the public is equipped to make a fully informed choice – in a decision which will impact upon not only upon our environment and heritage but upon the lives of all Caymanians and future generations,” she added.

While the Trust has focused its legal challenge on the need for all of the environmental and geo-technical reports to be completed and published before the people’s vote, CPR has many more additional concerns, and lawyers representing Roulstone at the hearing Tuesday summed them up.

The lawyers for Roulstone outlined her grounds for judicial review, pointing to the construction of the question, which they argued is neither fair nor neutral, the lack of campaign finance regulations and the environmental concerns relating to the project.

The judge granted leave for the review on all of the grounds presented and dismissed the arguments made by government’s lawyers that the referendum needed to move forward, given the importance of this project to the country.

Category: development, Local News