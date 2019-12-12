100s of tickets issued as cops begin Christmas crackdown

Another crash on the roads of Grand Cayman, which happened Thursday morning

(CNS): Traffic cops has issued over 100 speeding tickets, another 132 for excessive tint, arrested eleven drunk drivers and eight disqualified and unqualified drivers, and handed out more than 30 other citations for other traffic offenses, as the RCIPS Christmas crackdown gets underway. With Cayman’s mounting traffic troubles and the constant reports of serious road smashes, officers are warning everyone not to drink and drive and pay much more attention on the road.

Holiday traffic safety operations started this month with intensified road enforcement operations, which police say will continue throughout the holiday season and into the new year. The Traffic and Roads Policing Unit has increased its stops and high visibility patrols, with the aim of reducing traffic collisions, cracking down on traffic offenses, and reassuring the community through an increased police presence.

Drinking and driving dominates the concerns, especially during the holiday season, and is a focus of the campaign, but officers are also targeting illegal tint, speeding and disqualified drivers.

“As we enter the festive season, we know that the temptation to drink and drive increases,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the traffic unit. “That’s why increased road enforcement is needed to deter drinking and driving and the serious accidents that can result. We understand the desire to celebrate and socialize, and we simply encourage the public to do so responsibly. If you will be consuming alcohol, then you must find an alternative to driving. If not, you will face the consequences.”

Robert Graham, Superintendent of Uniform Operations, explained that the safety campaign is not just about deterring bad behaviour on the roads and targeting law breakers, but also improving police visibility as a deterrent to crime and road offenses over the holidays.

“Bad driving practices and the enforcement of the law needs to be addressed whatever time of year but the festive period brings with it additional issues and challenges. As such, please make arrangements in advance to ensure safe transportation to and from holiday festivities,” he said. “I would ask all members of the public to work with the police and drive responsibly. By simply following the law, you can help to make the roads that much safer this holiday season.”

As in past years, the RCIPS is also supporting the National Drug Council in their annual Designated Driver and New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon Bus campaigns. The Designated Driver Campaign began on 1 December and continues throughout the holiday season. The campaign is an initiative among local restaurants, which offer to provide the designated driver of a party with complimentary soft drinks throughout the evening.

The Purple Ribbon Bus service provides free bus service on New Year’s Eve from 9:00pm to 4:00am for all districts on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac. Additionally the RCIPS encourages drivers to take the Purple Ribbon Pledge to not drink and drive over the holiday season.

