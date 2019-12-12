100s of tickets issued as cops begin Christmas crackdown
(CNS): Traffic cops has issued over 100 speeding tickets, another 132 for excessive tint, arrested eleven drunk drivers and eight disqualified and unqualified drivers, and handed out more than 30 other citations for other traffic offenses, as the RCIPS Christmas crackdown gets underway. With Cayman’s mounting traffic troubles and the constant reports of serious road smashes, officers are warning everyone not to drink and drive and pay much more attention on the road.
Holiday traffic safety operations started this month with intensified road enforcement operations, which police say will continue throughout the holiday season and into the new year. The Traffic and Roads Policing Unit has increased its stops and high visibility patrols, with the aim of reducing traffic collisions, cracking down on traffic offenses, and reassuring the community through an increased police presence.
Drinking and driving dominates the concerns, especially during the holiday season, and is a focus of the campaign, but officers are also targeting illegal tint, speeding and disqualified drivers.
“As we enter the festive season, we know that the temptation to drink and drive increases,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the traffic unit. “That’s why increased road enforcement is needed to deter drinking and driving and the serious accidents that can result. We understand the desire to celebrate and socialize, and we simply encourage the public to do so responsibly. If you will be consuming alcohol, then you must find an alternative to driving. If not, you will face the consequences.”
Robert Graham, Superintendent of Uniform Operations, explained that the safety campaign is not just about deterring bad behaviour on the roads and targeting law breakers, but also improving police visibility as a deterrent to crime and road offenses over the holidays.
“Bad driving practices and the enforcement of the law needs to be addressed whatever time of year but the festive period brings with it additional issues and challenges. As such, please make arrangements in advance to ensure safe transportation to and from holiday festivities,” he said. “I would ask all members of the public to work with the police and drive responsibly. By simply following the law, you can help to make the roads that much safer this holiday season.”
As in past years, the RCIPS is also supporting the National Drug Council in their annual Designated Driver and New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon Bus campaigns. The Designated Driver Campaign began on 1 December and continues throughout the holiday season. The campaign is an initiative among local restaurants, which offer to provide the designated driver of a party with complimentary soft drinks throughout the evening.
The Purple Ribbon Bus service provides free bus service on New Year’s Eve from 9:00pm to 4:00am for all districts on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac. Additionally the RCIPS encourages drivers to take the Purple Ribbon Pledge to not drink and drive over the holiday season.
Visit the National Drug Council for more information.
Category: Local News
Can they pay it online? Reduces traffic by the way. If one doesn’t have to physically be somewhere to pay the fine. Triple the amount of fine; if not paid within 30 days, license suspended for 3-6-9-12 months, depending on the severity of the offense.
Why such simple solutions are not employed?
Always hit where it really hurts, in this case – one’s POCKET.
Driving responsibly does not just happen, it takes education. Start drivers education classes in school before teens can get their licence. Require insurance companies to give a 10% discount for an 80% pass on practical and book test results. The idiots on the road today need to be caught, booked and licence revoked until they pass the same drivers education test and after penalties incurred for infractions. Any garages found performing illegal modifications to engines and drivetrains should be fined heavily too.
The police are the front lines of any campaign to crack down and should demonstrate by example. They cannot hope to garner public respect without being exemplary in the way they drive and enforce. All officers driving vehicles should all be required to pass the same drivers education test with greater than 90% score. The new motto of traffic police should read “Leading by example, enforcing safe driving all the time”
Let’s make Cayman’s roads safe again!
Laws aren’t just for Christmas.
Stupid drivers, no law enforcement, lots of stupid accidents. Cayman.
Just once, it would be interesting to query the annual RCIPS press release directly with their fat cat executive suit, to try to hear them defend on the record, their lackluster annual supervisory and interdiction thesis: that alcoholic binge drinkers and drivers are only sociable and active during the few weeks leading up to Christmas and New Years, and all the rest of the year don’t merit any other community effort. Those of us that navigate our families through the weaving drivers can testify that drunks are everywhere, at all hours, all year long.
They need to do this year round, not just “during christmas”
Round of applause is needed for the driver of the black Mitsubishi in the photo. It’s so difficult to flip a car on its roof in a 30mph zone, but they’ve succeeded. Well done!!