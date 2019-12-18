Third teenager on run from BT home

Missing teenager Jared Johnson

(CNS): Fifteen-year-old Jared Johnson has become the third teenager this week to run away from the children’s home in Bodden Town. Police said Johnson was last seen on Saturday, 14 December, around 11:50pm at a resort on Austin Connolly Drive in East End. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, a pair of black sweat pants with a double stripe down the sides and black Nike sandals.

Johnson is around 5’2” tall, stoutly built, with low cut black hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online

Related

Category: Local News