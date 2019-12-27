Teenager back on the run

Motesha Mothen

(CNS): Less than one day after sixteen-year-old Motesha Mothen returned to the Frances Bodden Children’s Home in Bodden Town, she was on the run again on Christmas Eve. She was last seen shortly before 2:30pm on 24 December at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town. She was wearing a black blouse, yellow sweater and black and yellow pants. She is about 5’4”, of medium build, with short black hair, brown eyes and a brown complexion.

Police are urging the public to once again help them find the young repeat runaway.

Meanwhile, Jared Johnson (15) was found safe and well with the help of the public, some ten days after he ran away from home.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Motesha Mothen is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Local News