Teenage runaways still missing

(CNS): Police have repeated their call for the public to help them track down 15-year-old Jared Johnson, who has been missing for over one week. The teenager, who ran away from his family home on Saturday, 14 December, was last seen that night about 11:50pm at a resort on Austin Connolly Drive in East End. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, a pair of black sweat pants with a double stripe down the sides and black Nike sandals.

Jared is about 5’2” tall, stoutly built, with low cut black hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion.

Meanwhile, Mothesha Mothen (16), who is a resident of the Frances Bodden Children’s Home, is also still missing. She was also last seen on 14 December at about 2:30pm at Camana Bay on the West Bay Road.

The repeat runaway was wearing a red, long-sleeve shirt with the writing “reggae party” on the front and “reggae reggae” on both sleeves, dark blue jeans and Air Jordan black sandals. She is about 5’4” tall, medium build, with short black hair, brown eyes and a brown complexion.

Teshay Bryan, who also ran away from the same children’s home, has been located in good health with assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jared or Mothesha is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

