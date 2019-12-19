Teen will spend Christmas in jail

HMP Northward

(CNS): Jose Swaby Ebanks (18) was sent to prison just a week before Christmas to serve his first ever custodial sentence after a judge found that his violent attack on a 16-year-old boy was extremely serious and required immediate jail time. Justice Linda Dobbs handed Ebanks a twelve-month sentence but reduced it to nine months for the young man’s late guilty plea. But despite requests from his attorney to suspend the sentence, she sent said the prison time should be served.

It was also revealed in court that Ebanks suffers from some significant mental health problems and has been receiving injections to control schizophrenia, as he has previously refused to take other medication.

Nevertheless, despite various failings in diagnosis and helping to address what are evidently serious issues, the teenager was charged and convicted of wounding after he had attacked another teenager, who was once a close friend.

The court heard that the victim was visiting a friend’s house after school in May 2018 when Ebanks, who was 17 at the time, arrived at the yard on a bicycle. An altercation ensued and Ebanks began stabbing his former friend multiple times with what appears to have been a pair of scissors. The teenager sustained multiple, and some severe, injuries around his head, upper body, arms and hands.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime