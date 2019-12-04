Stingray injured by boat at sandbar

Stingray being lifted from water at Stingray City (Photo supplied by DoE)

(CNS): Just a week after one local watersports owner warned of the dangers presented by overcrowding at Stingray City, the Department of Environment confirmed that a ray was recently hit and injured by a boat there. The department also posted on its social media pages what is believed to be a very recent picture of someone holding a stingray out of the water (see photo above) and urged people to stop abusing these animals.

The DoE has issued warnings on several occasions about mishandling the stingrays, which remain the star attractions in the Cayman Islands for many visitors. Earlier this year the DoE issued a press release after a spate of reports about the mishandling of animals around local waters.

The DoE team pointed out that animals can be severely injured by mishandling. DoE Deputy Director Tim Austin said, “Wildlife Interaction Zones (WIZs) were developed under the NCL specifically to permit individuals to safely interact with wildlife in our wonderful marine environment, not abuse it.”

Government also recently revealed that the new coastguard agency will be taking over enforcement at Stingray City and the tourism ministry is considering a moratorium on licences.

