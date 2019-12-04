Stingray injured by boat at sandbar
(CNS): Just a week after one local watersports owner warned of the dangers presented by overcrowding at Stingray City, the Department of Environment confirmed that a ray was recently hit and injured by a boat there. The department also posted on its social media pages what is believed to be a very recent picture of someone holding a stingray out of the water (see photo above) and urged people to stop abusing these animals.
The DoE has issued warnings on several occasions about mishandling the stingrays, which remain the star attractions in the Cayman Islands for many visitors. Earlier this year the DoE issued a press release after a spate of reports about the mishandling of animals around local waters.
The DoE team pointed out that animals can be severely injured by mishandling. DoE Deputy Director Tim Austin said, “Wildlife Interaction Zones (WIZs) were developed under the NCL specifically to permit individuals to safely interact with wildlife in our wonderful marine environment, not abuse it.”
Government also recently revealed that the new coastguard agency will be taking over enforcement at Stingray City and the tourism ministry is considering a moratorium on licences.
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature
That would taste good with some brown butter and lemon with some rice on the side.
Well wakey-wakey Cayman, are we really pretending to be surprised? Do we not realize that a “photo with the Stingrays” is part of the promise (and commercial formula) of almost every Stingray City package sold for the last 20 years? For each boat, the interested passengers queue up on the sandbar, the crew member wrangles the ray on command, lifts it out of the water for the kissy-selfie or happy ray backdrop, and the onboard photographer captures various poses and combinations and sells them for $50 on a USB to the tourist on the ride back. There are several operators doing this simultaneously on different parts of the sandbar, often twice a day, times the number of passengers on each boat. 100’s of water breaches per day. They even counsel passengers not to lift the rays, but then do it themselves minutes later. These buffoons are the so-called “important boat operator jobs” that supposedly hang in the balance of the cruise ship port debate. It’s become tacky, ecologically torturous, commercial bullshit, and no coincidence that the avg liner passenger laps it up. The DOE should think seriously about reshuffling the deck on standard commercial operational behavior at the sandbar. Not a moratorium on licenses, but rather a three strikes and you’re out, license suspension/cancellation policy for the entrenched recidivists. Marine enforcement can’t be a joke anymore – even the biggest operators should be made to be worried enough to take this seriously. Hit them in the wallet.
The name of the boat was reported to DOE. What are they going to DO about it?? The intention of WIZ licenses is not in question. Where is the enforcement??
We do not enforce laws. It is all a scam meant to placate the electorate and to justify enormous expenditure for enormous civil service machinery to do nothing.
Odds are the guy holding that stingray is an ex-pat (as I am but I don’t do s*** like that) working on the boat in the background – why not just pull their WP and shut the operator down? That’s what they do in other jurisdictions. One place I worked they hit a dive contractor with a $10,000 fine for getting a surface supply hose wrapped round a coral head. These islands don’t understand the word ‘enforcement’.
Ignorance at its finest.
There may be multiple offenses evidenced in that photo, and they may not all relate to Stingrays.
I don’t understand the problem with interacting with the Stingrays. If you promote Stingray city as a tour destination and you can’t interact and hold the Rays then whats the point? People now days are getting way too far into their feelings!
Sooo we now abusing String Rays, turtles,starfish, digging away mangroves, ripping up ironshores. Want to rip up coral gardens for$2.00 tourists.
We bad. Keep up the good work guys!!!
And notice the injury to that stingray! It looks like a prop hit to me. This is a killing the Golden Goose scenario developing here. Let’s say the dock gets built and all the stingrays disappear – going to be loads of p***ed off visitors aren’t there.
This is so sad, These creatures are being abused, no other word for it. But it seems any lengths are gone to to satisfy tourists, no matter the cost.End this cruelty, before it becomes another case of ”if only …..”
Please people be careful with our beloved sea flap flaps (aka southern stingrays). You can enjoy them without mishandling them. I’m talking mainly to you tour operators. The DOE enforcement officers can only be there so often as they have other duties and there are only so many of them. It is our responsibility to look after this natural treasure. Enjoy responsibly.
Ain’t seen nothing yeti ( please do not correct my grammar- I choose to write it like this) wait until they build the dock – if given the green light to proceed!
This picture makes me so upset, that poor ray 🙁