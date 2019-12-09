South African crowned Miss Universe

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi is crowned Miss Universe 2019

(CNS): Zozibini Tunzi (26) from South Africa was crowned Miss Universe 2019 at the beauty pageant in Atlanta Sunday night, beating 90 other women from across the world. Puerto Rico’s Madison Anderson was runner-up and Sofia Aragon from Mexico achieved third place. During her Q&A Tunzi said, “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful. I think that it is time that that stops today.”

Although there were no prizes for Kadejah Bodden from the Cayman Islands, the 23-year-old put up a classy performance in the preliminary contest, which saw beauty queens slipping on the wet stage in the swimsuit round and host Steve Harvey announcing the wrong winner in the national costume section.

While many of the contestants plumbed for extravagant carnival type outfits to represent their countries, Bodden, who came behind Miss Canada dressed as a ganja leaf, wore an elegant green dress and hat depicting the banana orchid.

Kadejah Bodden in an outfit depicting the a banana orchid, Cayman’s national flower

