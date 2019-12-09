South African crowned Miss Universe
(CNS): Zozibini Tunzi (26) from South Africa was crowned Miss Universe 2019 at the beauty pageant in Atlanta Sunday night, beating 90 other women from across the world. Puerto Rico’s Madison Anderson was runner-up and Sofia Aragon from Mexico achieved third place. During her Q&A Tunzi said, “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful. I think that it is time that that stops today.”
Although there were no prizes for Kadejah Bodden from the Cayman Islands, the 23-year-old put up a classy performance in the preliminary contest, which saw beauty queens slipping on the wet stage in the swimsuit round and host Steve Harvey announcing the wrong winner in the national costume section.
While many of the contestants plumbed for extravagant carnival type outfits to represent their countries, Bodden, who came behind Miss Canada dressed as a ganja leaf, wore an elegant green dress and hat depicting the banana orchid.
I love Kadejah but her stylists did her wrong with that outfit…. a banana orchid wouldn’t even be close to what I think the dress represents… she looks more like a church lady… I guess religion is part of our culture so… lolllll
Way to go Miss South Africa … black IS beautiful.
Oh? And white is not?
They didn’t once just say white isn’t beautiful, they said black is beautiful because a black woman won, it’s not that deep. You’re just threatened by the fact that black people today are not falling for European standards of beauty anymore and are creating their own styles and setting their own trends, and killing it as I may say so myself!! Just leave if you can’t take this much black excellence..door’s that way!
Who cares
Who cares?
Congratulations Miss Miss Tunzi! A very beautiful women. 🙂
Wait, she’s more than one?
Still with the objectification? It’s 2020.
i need to see the swimsuit pics….
You need a life