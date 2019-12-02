Serial burglar suspect charged

Cayman Islands courthouse, George Town

(CNS): A 31-year-old man from Bodden Town has been charged with attempted burglary, damage to property, and burglary in relation to three separate break-ins in Bodden Town and George Town. The man, who has not yet been identified, was due to appear in court Friday afternoon to face allegations of a residential burglary spree in September. The man is accused of trying to break into a home on 7 September in Parkway Drive, George Town, where a window was damaged.

The police believe that two days later he broke into an address on Astral Way, Bodden Town, where he made off with undisclosed property after damaging a window to gain entry. Then, almost two weeks later on 22 September he broke into another home on Bodden Town Road and allegedly took several items.

