Scammers use post office in iPhone con

(CNS): A social media scam pretending to be from the Cayman Islands Postal Service is trying to con people into revealing their personal information with the promise of an iPhone. The CIPS is advising the public to be wary of any fraudulent messages, which may include the real CIPS logo, popping up on social media sites purporting to be from Postmaster General Sheena Glasgow. The scam was reported to the CIPS by a concerned member of the public.

Acting Postmaster General Melissa Martinez-Ebanks said the post office immediately notified the RCIPS. She noted that it was against CIPS policy to solicit personal information in such a manner.

Martinez-Ebanks urged the public never to share personal information via social media and asked anyone who sees the notice to call the police at the Financial Crimes Unit on 949-4222.

