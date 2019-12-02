Scammers use deputy premier’s ID in cash con

(CNS): Police are investigating a report of fake social media profile in which the perpetrator has hijacked Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell’s identity and is using it to contact members of the public asking for personal banking information via Facebook messenger. The perpetrator is promising substantial returns on the cash, with a payment of $500 attracting $30,000 back. The RCIPS is investigating the scam but it is not clear if anyone has actually been caught out.

The scammers are using fraudulent social media pages to contact the constituents and friends of Kirkconnell, both within the Cayman Islands and overseas.

“With the Christmas season upon us we want everyone to be more vigilant with these get rich quick schemes. If it looks too easy to receive these significant sums of money then something is wrong with it,” Kirkconnell said.

Anyone who has been contacted by the con artists is asked to contact the police immediately and not engage with the suspects. Call the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit during business hours at 949-8797.

Category: Crime, Police