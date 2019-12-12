Rules change on pension refunds

(CNS): From the end of this year onward workers in the private sector will only be able to access refunds from their pension when they leave Cayman if there is less than CI$5,000 in the account. The changes made to the National Pensions Law, which will come into effect on 30 December, largely impact expatriate workers and will prevent many from accessing their pension funds until retirement, even after they leave Cayman and stop paying into the schemes.

Members with accounts valued at greater than CI$5,000 wanting to access their pension for a refund before the deadline must satisfy a number of requirements, officials said in a release about the change.

Firstly, the person’s employment must be terminated, with no pension contributions made for the last two years, In addition, the person must have stopped living in Cayman for more than six months.

Anyone who meets these requirements and submits an application form by the 30 December will qualify to take the money in their pension accounts.

Meanwhile, refunds of accounts valued less than CI$5,000 will continue to be governed by the pension plan’s rules and its administrator.

The National Pensions Law applies to private sector workers only. Pensions for members of the civil service are governed by the Public Service Pensions Law. All workers in Cayman are mandated to have a private pension plan via their employer and must pay in 10% of their earnings, which in most cases is split between employer and employee but in some cases the employers covers the full contribution.

