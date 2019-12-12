Rules change on pension refunds
(CNS): From the end of this year onward workers in the private sector will only be able to access refunds from their pension when they leave Cayman if there is less than CI$5,000 in the account. The changes made to the National Pensions Law, which will come into effect on 30 December, largely impact expatriate workers and will prevent many from accessing their pension funds until retirement, even after they leave Cayman and stop paying into the schemes.
Members with accounts valued at greater than CI$5,000 wanting to access their pension for a refund before the deadline must satisfy a number of requirements, officials said in a release about the change.
Firstly, the person’s employment must be terminated, with no pension contributions made for the last two years, In addition, the person must have stopped living in Cayman for more than six months.
Anyone who meets these requirements and submits an application form by the 30 December will qualify to take the money in their pension accounts.
Meanwhile, refunds of accounts valued less than CI$5,000 will continue to be governed by the pension plan’s rules and its administrator.
The National Pensions Law applies to private sector workers only. Pensions for members of the civil service are governed by the Public Service Pensions Law. All workers in Cayman are mandated to have a private pension plan via their employer and must pay in 10% of their earnings, which in most cases is split between employer and employee but in some cases the employers covers the full contribution.
Once again it’s time to screw the expats. Caymankind.
Here we have an interesting scenario. This legislation is designed to stem the flow of money out of the fund while maintaining the steady flow in.
This enables the administrators full access to a massive pot of cash that trickles away slowly while they pay themselves handsomely.
In legal terms, this is known as a Ponzi scheme and is a criminal offence. Apparently the appropriate legal term is “fraud against the depositor”.
The Pension Funds of the Cayman Islands should all be independently audited to verify that all obligations can be met. (I highly doubt it.)
We cannot be intimidated. Money that you have contributed belongs to you.
It is yours.
No government on earth has the right to prevent you from accessing your hard-earned money.
The people of Cayman are being destroyed by an unrighteous government who seem to be making it up as they go along and as it suits them.
They seem to have no problem with the ongoing struggles of their indigenous people while apparently claiming their votes with lies.
I take comfort in the fact that our charlatans who bear rule over us will have to stand on the day of judgement to give account of themselves.
I would recommend that they change tack before that day.
Serving a luciferian secret society by membership in a masonic lodge can not end well for anyone.
Please reconsider your positions.
so if you are in your 20’s, 30’s or even 40″s don’t expect the pension to still be there when you hit 65. With the underfunding of locals to pension schemes I 20-30 years there will be great pressure on government to take all the pensions and redistribute to locals who do not have enough to retire on.
Yes hold our money longer for thier benefit.
Making it legal to steal from the expats. Should cut down on work permits, jobs, and traffic.