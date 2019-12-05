Repeat teen runaway absconds from girls home

Motesha Mothen

(CNS): Motesha Mothen (16), who is now a serial runaway, has absconded from the Frances Bodden Children’s Home and the police are asking for the public’s help to track her down. She was last seen on Tuesday, 3 December, at about 2:50pm near the Cayman Islands Hospital. She was wearing a bright pink sweatshirt with the word “Minnesota” on the front, dark blue jeans and black sandals. She is about 5’4” tall, of medium build, with long burgundy-coloured braids, brown eyes and has a brown complexion.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Related

Category: Local News