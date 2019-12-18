RCIPS opens regional cyber-crime centre

New Digital Forensics Hub at the RCIPS HQ in George Town, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A new Digital Forensics Hub, co-funded by the UK’s National Crime Agency, has opened in the Cayman Islands to help in the fight against cyber-crime and online sexual abuse across the region. Launched on Wednesday, this RCIPS state-of-the-art hub will be used to combat child sexual exploitation and other forms of criminality perpetrated online and across borders across all of the Caribbean overseas territories.

The facility has been designed from the ground up to provide a secure environment for processing digital devices to prevent contamination, tampering or data loss. It will also process large amounts of data in a short time and, most importantly, allow a multinational cooperative approach to tackling cyber-crime.

“It is critical that we continue to strengthen our professional ties with detailed information sharing,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne.

“Our collaboration with the NCA has resulted in the accumulation of modern systems to enhance our capability to tackle this growing trend of online child sexual exploitation and cyber-crime. The Digital Forensic Hub will allow us to work closely with our international partners to combat online child sexual exploitation, inclusive of exchange of intelligence, sharing of best practices and lessons learnt.”

The digital crime fighting facility was opened by Governor Martyn Roper at the police HQ in George Town. It follows a comprehensive ten-day Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation conference and seminar attended by law enforcement officers from across the regional territories.

The seminar featured trainers from the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Forensics and Training Alliance and focused on the internet as an investigation tool, online research and analysis, investigating child abuse material, as well as the recovery of digital evidence.

