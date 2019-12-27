Queen reflects on ‘bumpy year’

Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Speech 2019

(CNS): Queen Elizabeth II emphasised the need to set aside past differences and come together, as she gave her annual message to the Commonwealth this year. In her 68th Christmas broadcast, the 93-year-old monarch spoke about a “bumpy year”, but did not convey whether she was referring to the bumps in British politics or her own family.

In a sombre address, the Queen stressed the message of reconciliation, but also noted the arrival of her eighth great-grandchild, as well as the anniversaries of the D-Day landings and the landing of Apollo 11 on the moon.

See the full broadcast below:

