Public officials charged in mystery ACC probe

(CNS): One former and two serving public officials have been charged with fraud and money laundering offences by investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission in a mystery probe that is believed to be connected to the Cayman Turtle Centre in West Bay. Mark Anthony Manderson, (38) described by the ACC as a former public officer from George Town, who CNS has learned used to work at the turtle farm, is charged with fraud by a public officer and breach of trust.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Alexis (35) and Shevon Roandrew McNeil (32), both public officers also from George Town, face charges of money laundering.

The ACC officials have offered no other details of the case, which is now before the courts after all three men were bailed to appear in Summary Court on 28 January.

While officials have not said where the two men accused of money laundering currently work, CNS understands they have been employees with the CTC. All three men are believed to IT technicians.

