Premier’s failure to engage delayed cruise vote

Premier Alden McLaughlin at a meeting about the cruise port, November 2019

(CNS): The failure of the premier or any member of his Cabinet to engage positively with those opposing the port project is one of the major reasons why the referendum has been delayed, activists have said. Since the grassroots movement opposing the cruise project, largely on environmental grounds, merged into the Campaign for a People’s Referendum and began collecting signatures, the government, and Premier Alden McLaughlin in particular, chose to ignore what was happening.

Even when the campaigners reached the unprecedented position of collecting more than 5,000 signatures from registered voters in support of the referendum, the government refused to engage with the activists. It tried to dismiss the petition and even accused them of collecting names under false pretenses, as well as other allegations that proved to be utterly unfounded.

While there may be several reasons why the premier and his front-bench felt they had no need to take 25% of voters seriously about what they were demanding, there is no doubt that a major reason is because one or two people, out of the thousands who wanted the vote, have in the past or may in the future stand for elected office.

Speaking to CNS this week about this failure to communicate over the wishes of the public, Johann Moxam, one of the CPR executive, said that the lack of response from the premier to CPR’s multiple communications, including eight letters over a period nine months, was not an isolated situation.

“Other stakeholders have also publicly expressed their frustrations in being ignored by the premier and other Cabinet ministers, which led to matters proceeding to the courts for adjudication,” Moxam said, adding that the premier’s decision to effectively blank the CPR activists had created a polarized environment. Even the government’s own promotional meetings, with the introduction of written rather than verbal question submissions, undermined any possibility of real engagement over the project.

Moxam said that McLaughlin’s failure to engage and understand the activists, to talk with them about the question, date of the vote and general campaign has led to what is going to be a costly and lengthy court battle.

Over the last week or so there has been some realisation in several quarters that it is time for the two sides to engage in serious dialogue and exchange of views regarding the cruise project. When Cousteau released yet another statement this week about his now confusing position on the project, he called for a forum where all the stakeholders could meet face to face.

Last week Moxam and Chamber of Commerce President Chris Kirkconnell, who are on opposite sides of this issue, agreed they would be happy to engage in a public exchange of views. Having both attended a small meetings, though one of the most positive so far in this campaign, at the Chamber, the men were able to get a little closer to understanding the concerns of the other side.

But the growing appreciation by some about the need for engagement does not appear to be catching on within government. The premier still appears to see the entire opposition to the port as a personal attack and a movement designed purely to destabilise the current government, despite glaring evidence to the contrary.

The Elections Office verified around 5,300 signatures in order to ensure that the legal requirement to trigger the constitutional provision for a people’s vote had been reached. But by the time that verification process was over, more than 6,000 people had put their names to the petition. However, the premier has still failed to appreciate the breadth of public sentiment.

“I think it is indicative of his leadership style, overall poor judgement and arrogance,” Moxam told CNS, as he demonstrated his clear frustration over the lack of communication with government. “It speaks volumes about the leadership of our country when they feel empowered to ignore large and growing stakeholder groups on matters of national importance.”

Moxam pointed to the unfortunate attempts to blame concerned citizens, stakeholders and constituents for the delays. But he noted that it could have been prevented with a more open, accountable and transparent approach to explaining the decision-making.

“If the premier had demonstrated humility and respect for the legitimate concerns expressed in CPR’s communications, plus engaged with the grassroots group that led the drive for a people-initiated referendum, I think all of this could have been avoided with respectful dialogue and compromise,” Moxam told CNS. “Leaders have an obligation to engage, listen and represent the concerns and views of all stakeholders and not only select special interests groups.”

The progress of the vote and ultimately the project is now in the hands of the court. The premier’s decision to set the vote so close to Christmas because, he claimed, of the pressing need to push ahead with the project has now seen it delayed much further than would have been the case if he had engaged the activists and set a fair question on a fair date.

