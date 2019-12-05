Premier claims activists don’t want vote
(CNS): The Cruise Port Referendum activists have confirmed their continued commitment to the referendum and to press on with demands that government supply the people with the necessary information needed before they go to the polls. However, Premier Alden McLaughlin has accused the campaigners and the National Trust of not wanting the vote, after the court stayed the vote this week to allow for concerns about the government’s handling of the referendum so far to be aired.
Speaking at a meeting Wednesday with the Cayman Islands Tourism Association and the Verdant Isle Port Partners, the consortium picked to build the berthing facility, the premier said the only thing that was certain was the desire of CPR and the National Trust to stop the vote from going ahead.
Clearly frustrated by the delay to the referendum, which is now unlikely to now go ahead before March or April, the premier suggested that there “would come a day soon when the cruise lines walk away” from what he has continually framed as an incredible deal for Cayman.
But McLaughlin took no responsibility for setting the referendum in the way he did and at the time he did, just six days before Christmas, that gave the courts reason to stay the vote.
Instead, the premier focused his attention on CPR and the Trust, repeatedly suggesting that the long-standing conservation NGO and the grassroots campaign both had the objective of preventing the vote for as long as possible. He said his government could be out of office by the time the vote comes around now and the delay was a significant distraction.
“This is costing people an immense amount of money,” the premier added.
But the CPR have stated on numerous occasions their goal is not the indefinite delay of the vote — far from it — but to ensure the vote is fair. “It is unfair to expect the public to support the project without the full information available,” the activists said this week in a press release following the vote delay.
“The goal of CPR Cayman is and has always been to ensure that any decisions made by our government in relation to the proposed port and cruise berthing facility are well-informed, transparent and serve the best interests of the Caymanian people.
CPR said the court ruling guaranteed that voters would have an opportunity to exercise their rights within a truly democratic process.
Shirley Roulstone, a member of the CPR Cayman executive, is now leading the judicial review application in partnership with the National Trust. The decision to move ahead with the court action was driven by the need to champion participatory democracy that is fair and just in process, the activists have stated.
CPR Cayman member Johann Moxam said this week that the group was “encouraged to see concerned citizens exercising their right to stand up for what they believe in, and as a group we will continue to support those that seek to hold our leaders accountable”.
CPR members plan to continue advocating alongside the National Trust for an updated environmental assessment to ensure that the public can make a fully-informed choice. They also want to see the social and cultural impact assessments, short and long-term infrastructure plans for the management of cargo, traffic, sewage and trash, as well as the plans to transform the capital.
An assessment regarding pollution, sedimentation and water clarity are also needed before the vote, CPR said, adding it remained committed to fight for informed decision-making for the people.
CPR organiser Michelle Lockwood said, “Each Caymanian is a stakeholder, a guardian of the Cayman Islands, and needs to be respected and heard – and so we will continue to educate, empower and engage”.
For more information the public can contact cprcayman@gmail.com or visit the CPR Cayman website.
Category: development, Local News, Politics
Cpr calls for information and then dismiss any information shared as propaganda. Seems to me they don’t want any solutions, just a soap box to shout from.
He’s truly losing his mind!!!
He is the one spending our money not us…I can’t believe the gall of this man.
We want a fair vote and we will VOTE NO..
Carnival doesn’t have enough money to buy us all…and in any case we don’t want their tainted money..
What happened to ol “oh go ahead and vote NO then you..you…stupids” sniff sniff
Who trusts the gov’t…thumbs up
muppet
Register To Vote
Bring back Wayne Panton
It is fantastic to see the truth come out about these rascal polticians. Do you remember when the PPM were all out posing in their red ties promising wonderful things for the people of Cayman?
They have achieved nothing of note except a disenfranchised people, unbridalled and ill-considered immigration policies and the icing on the cake is that none of them seem to be any poorer, unlike the rest of us.
Yes, Alden, Moses and McKeeva. Your day will come. The people are waking up to your mismanagement of the Paradise you claim to love.
You love yourselves and your own gain. You are not fit to lead this people and you should all resign immediately.
Perfect!
Be careful what you wish for. May have more of a mess with the other bunch.
Go stuff it Alden! We tyad ah you now! You knew exactly what you were doing when you set the date for Dec 19th, you knew it was an inconvenient time and that’s WHY you chose that date. Now it’s backfired on you! The trust and CPR aren’t stupid, as well as us the people!
VOTE NO!
Alden. Cha man! It is arrogance that is costing so many people so much money. You are fighting your own people and then blaming them for the expenses incurred in defending themselves.
Government took our tax money and spent it on adverts saying there would be no dredging in Hogsty Bay. That is plainly misleading and was when I realized that you were no longer adhering to your promises of transparency and fairness.
You are not going to get your dock. That is not the fault of the National Trust or any of the patriots who have had to take you on.
He already spent $9M of our money and didn’t tell us and spent even more to fight us and then say we are costing the country money…He is the one that is costing the country money…and I could go back to Clifton Hunter but let’s say that is a reminder of how he operates…
Shut it Alden you disgrace of a Caymanian. We want a vote, we just want it to be fair. I.E shame on you for trying to push it through when people were away for Christmas, where some 200+ new voters couldn’t have a say and when we don’t know the full facts of the change in construction plan. When the vote happens, and it will happen vote NO!
This man really only has one or two responses to any interaction or outcome he doesn’t like:
Arrogance;
and
Acting as if Caymanians are idiots who cannot trust their lying eyes and ears
Keep in mind:
— Alden Mclaughlin and his government voted AGAINST having this referendum in the summer of 2018 ( this vote could have been over already)
The Government would have then had full control of the date and question, and would not have been accountable to CPR in the way that they are in regards to a PIR
— Alden Mclaughlin authorised the spending of hundreds of thousands of dollars over the last year trying to convince people to not sign the petition, despite claiming his government would not interfere in the process (which was his original justification for not voting for the referendum in the LA when he had the chance)
— Keep in mind Alden Mclaughlin now seems to be in a rush but was perfectly happy to take 2 and a half months to have the Elections office go door to door verifying the petition when he thought he would be able to avoid the vote by having people unverify, which was entirely unnecessary, verification is almost never done in the method that Cabinet demanded.
— If he had not set up this process in an blatant attempt to abuse his position and put his finger on the scales, Mrs Roulstone would not have a valid case, no one forced him to try to play political games with the process, if he had followed standard procedure, including enforcing campaign finance limits, and prohibiting the sale of liquor during polling hours the courts would have probably dismissed this challenge but instead he is trying to singlehandedly rewrite the way we do elections in this country to suit his needs
And we all know what he is REALLY upset about, the fact that his grand plans to reduce voter turnout by scheduling the vote during the holiday season and prevent 200 Caymanians from voting have now fallen through regardless of whether Ms Roulsone wins her case or not
I agree that government had the opportunity to administer this referendum and failed to do so.
Leaders may have a mandate by their election by the majority, but every attempt should be made to include as many citizens in the decision making for projects of such magnitude and cost. As for some of the commenters using such disparaging terms please stop. If cayman is anything we are civil.
“This is costing people an immense amount of money,” and whose $(#$&! fault is that Mr. Premier?
Oh Alden, here here… take a couple more straws to grasp on.