Premier: Cayman is paradise in troubled world

Premier Alden McLaughlin delivers his Christmas 2019 message

(CNS): In his Christmas message this year Premier Alden McLaughlin urged people to count their blessings, saying that despite the challenges the country faces, the Cayman Islands remains a paradise in a troubled world. He said his government remained steadfast in its goal to improve the lives of all Caymanians and that it would be working hard over the next year to fulfill commitments made to move Cayman forward.

Acknowledging that not everyone has been supportive of everything government wanted to do this year, the premier avoiding speaking directly about the cruise port controversy and the pending referendum on the project. But before offering his festive greetings to the country, he said that democracy in Cayman was alive and well and he would not want it any other way.

See his full Christmas Message below:

