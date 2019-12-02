Police staffer charged in football probe

Charmaine Moss

(CNS): A civilian manager who works for the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has been charged with conspiracy to defraud and converting criminal property in connection with the Cayman Islands Football Association and CONCACAF probe that has been under investigation since 2014. Charmaine Moss (45) from George Town was placed on required leave from her police job Friday and then arrested and charged Monday before being bailed to appear in court on 7 January.

Moss has worked as a business manager with the police for more than three years and has been under investigation throughout the best part of her time there, including through at least one contract renewal.

The charges she is now facing relate to crimes that occurred between 2012 and 2014, when she worked as a volunteer with the football community alongside the now disgraced former CIFA and CONCACAF president and FIFA VP, Jeff Webb.

There has been no public comment or statement released from police management, the premier’s ministry of employment and border control, which has responsibility for the police budget, or the governor’s office, which has responsibility for the security aspects of the police, about the situation of a senior employee being under police investigation while working at the RCIPS.

Meanwhile, investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission that have seen former CIFA treasurer Canover Watson and VP Bruce Blake charged, are continuing, with more charges in that related case expected this week.

