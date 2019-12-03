Police rider in call-out crash

RCIPS motorbike outside the courthouse

(CNS): A police officer landed in hospital Monday after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a private SUV on the Linford Pierson Highway. According to a press release from the RCIPS, the officer was responding to an incident shortly after 7:30am, with lights and sirens activated, when the crash happened. Both the police motorcycle and the SUV were travelling west when they collided.

The officer received minor injuries and was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital but later discharged. The driver of the SUV was uninjured. The matter is under investigation.

