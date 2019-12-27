Police deal with almost 1,000 traffic offences

RCIPS traffic checkpoint (file photo)

(CNS): Since the start of December the RCIPS traffic unit has recorded almost 1,000 traffic violations, ranging from DUIs to illegal tint, as they pursue this year’s holiday crackdown. The safety campaign will continue into the New Year, police said, with intensified road enforcement operations, including an increase in traffic stops and high visibility patrols. The aim is to reduce crashes by cracking down on drunk driving and speeding.

In a release this week, the police said they had already made 28 arrests for DUI, and several of the drivers had a blood alcohol content of over twice the legal limit.

Five drivers have been arrested for being disqualified or not being qualified, 213 drivers have been issued tickets for speeding, 164 for using a mobile phone while driving and a whopping 563 for illegal tint.

Both illegal tint and using a mobile phone while driving can cost drivers up to $150.

With New Year’s Eve just a few days away, the police have again partnered with the National Drug Council’s Designated Driver and New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon Bus campaigns. Inspector Dwayne Jones of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit said that both programmes provide additional incentives for people to choose not to drink and drive, especially between Christmas and the New Year.

“So if you do intend to drink, it is essential that you make plans in advance to use one of these alternatives, whether that means taking advantage of the Designated Driver campaign, taking a taxi, or using the Purple Ribbon Bus on New Year’s Eve. Whatever the situation, there is no excuse for choosing to drink and drive,” he added.

Many local restaurants and bars will be offering designated drivers complimentary soft drinks throughout the evening.

The Purple Ribbon Bus service provides free bus service on New Year’s Eve from 9pm to 4am. The service runs between West Bay and Bodden Town every 15 minutes, with occasional service to East End and North Side. Additionally, the RCIPS encourages drivers to take the Purple Ribbon Pledge to not drink and drive over the holiday season.

Another aspect of increased police activity during the holiday season has been strengthening crime and robbery prevention measures in the business community, the RCIPS said, given the heightened commercial activity and late opening hours. Community police officers have been conducting evening foot patrols this week in the main commercial areas around the island to increase visibility and offer reassurance to business owners and shoppers.

A targetted increase in police presence both in commercial areas and on the road will continue until the New Year, with the intention of ensuring a safe holiday season for members of the public as they travel the roads and do their shopping.

