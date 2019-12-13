Police call for bar killing witnesses

Potential witness

Dinesh Asanka Fernando Wannukawatta-Waduge with his wife and four-year-old daughter

(CNS): Officers investigating the killing of Dinesh Asanka Fernando Wannukawatta-Waduge (36) outside a George Town Bar are urging people who were in the area at the time to come forward and help the inquiry. Wannukawatta-Waduge, who was from Sri Lanka, died after he was assaulted at Bananas Bar in Dolphin Plaza on Eastern Avenue early on the morning of Saturday, 30 November. While three men have been charged, police said they need help from those who saw what happened.

“Unfortunately we are still in urgent need of witnesses into this matter,” said Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown. “Even following the appeal that was made last week by Deputy Commissioner Walton, no additional witnesses have come forward to assist us. There were probably around 100 people at the location on the night of the incident and we know that about 20 people were in a position to actually witness the incident.”

Lansdown said the RCIPS had put in as much effort to find witnesses as they had to find and identify the three suspects who have been charged. But after reviewing CCTV footage, detectives have pinpointed seven potential witnesses, whom they would like to identify and speak to.

“One or two extra witnesses could make the difference between a successful conviction or an acquittal,” said the senior officer. “If you recognise yourself in one of these images, please contact us. And if you see someone who you know, please encourage them to come forward. If you have information but are concerned about coming forward for any reason, please contact us and we will take whatever steps we can to address your concerns.”

Lansdown stressed the importance of the public helping the police in such serious investigations.

“At the end of the day it is up to the local community to play their part in maintaining law and order. If people do not come forward when they witness criminality, then that provides an opening for criminality to go unchecked and even increase,” he warned.

“As police it is our job to investigate and prosecute, but we cannot do that effectively if the public doesn’t play their part,” the detective stated. “I want to appeal to everyone to put yourself in the shoes of the family that Dinesh has left behind. His daughter and wife deserve to have the truth. They deserve to see justice served. But even more than that, when incidents like this occur, it is our collective responsibility to do the right thing in response.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Crime, Police