Plan devised for key pond habitat

(CNS): The National Conservation Council has approved a much needed conservation plan for Meagre Bay Pond, one of Cayman’s oldest protected areas. The conservation law provides for management plans to protect important habitat and allow public access. Meagre Bay is in need of help to restore the water quality and the surrounding black mangrove forest, which has been compromised by quarrying in the area.

The Department of Environment, which devised the plan, said it will also resolve conflicts inherent in the original designation of some privately owned land within the protected area through a combination of land purchases, conservation agreements and zoning.

Meagre Bay Pond and the 300 ft wide band of mangroves around its margin is situated near the Pease Bay area of Bodden Town. It was originally protected as an Animal Sanctuary in 1976 in order to protect seasonally large feeding aggregations of herons and egrets. It is also used by large numbers of resident and migratory birds.

But in 2004 Hurricane Ivan caused extensive mangrove death and ever since industrial quarrying has undermined the site and reached the boundary of the sanctuary, leading to hydrological changes in the pond and concerns that its value to wildlife may be deteriorating as a result.

In December 2017 the Department of Environment (DoE) formed a Protected Area Management Planning Team (MPT) and the plan it shaped aims to restore and maintain a seasonal hydrology and salinity cycle to facilitate sustainable enjoyment of its bird life and natural landscape by members of the public. The goal is also to establish separation between waters of the protected area and adjacent submerged quarries.

Provision has been made to facilitate the natural regeneration of the endangered black mangrove forest and other wetland communities around the pond and recover and maintain the historic seasonal patterns of diversity and abundance of bird life and other native species in the protected area.

A seasonally important feeding resource for both resident and migratory water birds, due to the pond’s high biological productivity. its protection also helps the Cayman Islands meet its commitments under the Ramsar Convention, the Convention on Migratory Species and the Convention on Biological Diversity.

A diverse range of birds are regular visitors to the pond, with seasonal flocks of snowy egrets and significant numbers of tricolored herons. The DoE said around 104 different species of birds have been observed in the protected area, including the National Bird, the Cayman parrot, which uses the mangrove forests to nest.

In addition to the birds, the pond is home to an abundance of fiddler crabs when the pond water level is low, and the mosquitofish is the dominant fish that attracts feeding herons and egrets. The endemic pygmy blue butterfly has been historically recorded in the area but the survival of the rare species at the pond has still to be confirmed.

See details of the plan on the NCC 4 December meeting documents here

