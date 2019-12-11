Pastor cleared of forgery

| 11/12/2019 | 9 Comments
Cayman News Service
Pastor Christopher Murray

(CNS): Christopher Murray, a pastor at Bethel Refuge Apostolic Church in Prospect, who was charged with forging the signatures of founding members on documents relating to the church’s formation and registering it as a charity, was acquitted by a jury on Monday of one count of forgery, and one count of uttering a false document. Murray had not denied writing his colleague’s signatures but had claimed he had been given authorisation to do so.

Murray, who is also a counsellor at John Gray High School, was found not guilty on both counts after a two-week trial, in which the jury heard that a rift developed between the pastor and his founding colleagues over church policies and the funds. Those two church members claimed that Murray forged documents about them and their role in the church and never gave him permission to sign any documents on their behalf.

But other witnesses from the congregation said the two men had seen they were named as directors on the documents and had never complained about their signatures.

When the investigation first opened into the issues at the church, following reports from the founding members, the police had also investigated allegations of theft. Murray had originally been charged with other dishonesty allegations alongside forgery, but as a result of issues relating to that inquiry, which have not been revealed, the charges came too late and were statute barred.

When the verdict was delivered Tuesday, several members of the congregation who were in court to support Murray began praying loudly and throwing themselves to the floor while court was in session, forcing the marshall to restore order. The church members, however, obliged and took their celebrations into Burger King parking lot.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid

Tags:

Category: Courts, Crime

Comments (9)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    11/12/2019 at 2:59 pm

    All NPO’s should be made to publish annual accounting signed off by every member of the NPO board for that year. These accounts should be published via a website run by the Government unit responsible for granting & monitoring NPO status.

    1
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    11/12/2019 at 2:09 pm

    A two week trial that was another obvious loser for the Crown—tell me again how 10 more courtrooms is going to improve efficiency.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    11/12/2019 at 1:50 pm

    Praise the lord!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    11/12/2019 at 1:42 pm

    At the end of the day, God knows the truth about all of us.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    11/12/2019 at 1:35 pm

    Last paragraph…..you couldn’t make it up!

    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    11/12/2019 at 1:10 pm

    I am having a problem with this. Did the pastor actually tried to signed the documents with a signature resembling the directors or did he just write in their names? These are certainly two different issues all together. It is legal to script or type in a name then finalize it by getting the signatures of the said directors.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    11/12/2019 at 12:21 pm

    Welcome to the church’s Disciples
    We’ll have a sermon and a wonderful recital
    But before we go on there’s something I must mention
    An important message I must bring to your attention
    I was in meditation and prayer last night
    I was awakened by a shining bright light
    Overhead a glorious spirit
    He gave me a message and you all need to hear it

    Send me your money
    That’s what he said, he said to
    Send me your money

    Now if you can only send a dollar or two
    There ain’t a hell of a lot I can promise to you
    But if you want to see heaven’s door
    Make out a check for five mil dollars or more

    Here comes another con hiding behind a collar
    His only god is the almighty dollar
    He ain’t no prophet, he ain’t healer
    He’s just a two bit goddamn money stealer

    Now how much you give is your own choice
    But to me it’s the difference between a Porsche and a Rolls Royce
    I want you to make it hurt when you dig into your pocket
    Cause it makes me feel so good to watch my profits rocket

    Amen

    12
    3
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    11/12/2019 at 12:19 pm

    What about all the unfounded and unproven theories he and the others spew to their sheep each week? Isn’t that forgery in itself?

    11
    2
    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    11/12/2019 at 12:17 pm

    Time for lust, time for lie
    Time to kiss your life goodbye
    Send me money, send me green
    Heaven you will meet
    Make a contribution and you’ll get a better seat
    Bow to leper messiah

    5
    3
    Reply

You can comment anonymously. See CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

See draft amendment to the Constitution in the CNS Library