Pastor cleared of forgery

Pastor Christopher Murray

(CNS): Christopher Murray, a pastor at Bethel Refuge Apostolic Church in Prospect, who was charged with forging the signatures of founding members on documents relating to the church’s formation and registering it as a charity, was acquitted by a jury on Monday of one count of forgery, and one count of uttering a false document. Murray had not denied writing his colleague’s signatures but had claimed he had been given authorisation to do so.

Murray, who is also a counsellor at John Gray High School, was found not guilty on both counts after a two-week trial, in which the jury heard that a rift developed between the pastor and his founding colleagues over church policies and the funds. Those two church members claimed that Murray forged documents about them and their role in the church and never gave him permission to sign any documents on their behalf.

But other witnesses from the congregation said the two men had seen they were named as directors on the documents and had never complained about their signatures.

When the investigation first opened into the issues at the church, following reports from the founding members, the police had also investigated allegations of theft. Murray had originally been charged with other dishonesty allegations alongside forgery, but as a result of issues relating to that inquiry, which have not been revealed, the charges came too late and were statute barred.

When the verdict was delivered Tuesday, several members of the congregation who were in court to support Murray began praying loudly and throwing themselves to the floor while court was in session, forcing the marshall to restore order. The church members, however, obliged and took their celebrations into Burger King parking lot.

