Opposition leader says better days are ahead

Opposition Leader and East End MLA Arden McLean’s Christmas 2019 message

(CNS): Arden McLean, the opposition leader and member for East End, has said that 2019 was a “pivotal year for citizen engagement”. He said it gave him hope that Caymanians and residents were committed to standing up for Cayman, even in the face of fierce criticism, and suggested that there were better days still to come. Delivering a Christmas message to the country, he said the committed citizens deserved everyone’s gratitude.

Meanwhile, the speaker also delivered a Christmas message, in which he told the community that the people of Cayman should already be very grateful for everything we have.

See the opposition leader’s address below and go to CIGTV to see all of the MLAs’ seasonal messages.

