Opinion poll on hold till new vote date

Kenneth Bryan at survey press conference

(CNS): MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC), who is planning to conduct a nationwide people’s opinion poll on Referendum Day to gauge voters’ positions on three key areas of potential public policy, has deferred the survey until a new voting day is set. Following the stay last week by the courts on the cruise port referendum until a judicial review of the process has been heard, Bryan confirmed that he would also pause his survey project.

The George Town MLA, who has been organising what he dubbed the Caymanian Voices National Survey, is hoping to find out where the people stand on gambling, ganja and gay marriage — some of the most debated issues in Cayman society.

Given the paucity of data on public opinion in general in the Cayman Islands, Bryan is hoping to take advantage of a day when the people will be out voting on the question of the cruise port project to find out what they think about other major issues.

The temporary suspension on the survey activity includes scheduled volunteer training sessions and pre-surveying events. But Bryan has indicated that once a new date is established for the referendum, he hopes to get the poll back on track.

Asking six questions relating to the three subjects, Bryan is keen to get a definitive nationwide position on these issues that have been persistent talking points for years. While many people have been making assumptions about where the majority sits, there is no data to support either side of any of these three major areas.

However, voters’ opinion regarding one of the subject areas, that of same-sex unions, may prove less significant, since the government now has no option but to deal with it.

More than one month ago the appeal court directed politicians to pass some form of legislative framework for same-sex partnerships “expeditiously” following its decision to overturn the chief justice’s legalisation of gay marriage in response to the Day Case. But the Legislative Assembly adjourned on Friday with no set date for its return.

Premier Alden McLaughlin has said this will not happen until early in the New Year, bringing into question whether or not that would be considered expeditious. But he did urge his colleagues to get behind legislation to address the issue. He warned that if members do not support a law to address the human right violations that have arisen from the case, the UK may impose gay marriage in any event.

With loud and persistent opposition from some quarters, many MLAs are not supportive of any provision to legalise gay couples’ unions and family lives. However, the survey may have helped representatives to understand that not everyone is opposed to the concept and that support for same-sex marriage may be much wider among voters than they realise.

Related

Category: Policy, Politics