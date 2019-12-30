One dead in road crash on E-W Arterial

Cayman Islands ambulance (file photo)

(CNS) UPDATED NOON: Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old man from Bodden Town was killed following a road collision early Monday morning on the East-West Arterial Road. The local man who is understood to work for government died after the Nissan Skyline he was driving left the road and collided with a light pole by the intersection with Doubletree Lane. On arrival at the scene the emergency services found the victim unresponsive and he was later pronounced dead.

The car was travelling westbound when it left the roadway, collided with the pole and landed on its side at around 1am. Police closed the road to westbound traffic diverting vehicles to Shamrock Road until around 8:30am today when the road re-opened.

The victim is the seventh person to lose his life on Cayman roads during 2019 in what has been a terrible year for collisions.

Meanwhile, police also said that one person was injured in a three-car crash on Boxing Day. At around 11pm on Thursday a car pulling onto the Bodden Town Road, near Wood’s Close, smashed into another vehicle travelling in the westbound lane, which in turn ploughed into an unoccupied parked car.

While the driver in one of the cars was injured and taken to hospital with broken bones, the occupants of the other vehicle fled the scene. Police said that later that the car was reported as stolen and the incident is now under investigation.

Check back to CNS later for more details on today’s fatal crash.

Related

Category: Local News