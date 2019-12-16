OfReg inches towards ICT protection

(CNS): The public is being asked to review the long-waited draft regulations relating to consumer protection in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector. The document was released during a weekend in which Flow customers experienced yet another long and frustrating service interruption.

It also follows a grilling of OfReg’s senior management team in Finance Committee recently, as the regulator is still seen as falling massively short of expectations.

The proposed regulations, once approved and implemented, will apply to ICT service and network providers and aim to ensure reliability, care and skill and reasonable standards.

“Transparency and accountability are at the heart of this consultation process,” said Alee Fa’amoe, the executive director of ICT at OfReg. “Regulations are designed to protect the consumer while at the same time creating a healthy competitive environment for the industry, which then, in turn, provides the best value to consumers.”

He added that decisions made by the regulator affect different people and organisations in different ways. The consultation process, Fa’amoe noted, provides all those who will be affected by a regulatory decision the opportunity to provide input.

The five key areas impacting consumers are accurate information, complaints, contract terms, billing, and provision and repairs.

The draft regulations specify that service providers must give accurate descriptions of the service and other information to consumers. They detail how service providers should address complaints and the details of the terms and conditions of contracts and, in particular, how roaming plans are outlined.

The regulations specify how bills are presented and what information is to be included, how consumers can make enquiries about bills and how service providers can address unpaid and undisputed balances. How services and faults are repaired, including time frames, are also addressed, as well as the consumer’s ability to report faults and the provision of notices of planned service disruptions or outages to consumers.

OfReg is asking consumers to respond to the draft regulations by 5pm on 31 January via email to consultations@ofreg.ky or hand delivered to the OfReg headquarters at Alissta Towers, North Sound Road.

See the consultation paper in full on the OfReg website or in the CNS Library

Related

Category: Business, Politics, Private Sector Oversight, utilities