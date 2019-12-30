November cruise numbers rise high over 2018

Tourists returning to their cruise ship by tender boat

(CNS): The number of cruise passengers visiting the Cayman Islands in November 2019 passed those recorded in the same month in 2018, according to the Department of Tourism. DoT reported that 173,373 passengers arrived last month, a 2% increase on last year, undermining government claims over the last few months that numbers were in a terminal decline. November 2019 is the third best November this century for cruise visitor, surpassed only by November 2005 and 2017.

The increase in cruise arrivals puts the annual total on course to reach around 1.8 million cruise passengers for 2019, which would make this year the second or third best year on record since 2000 for the cruise sector.

Meanwhile, the airport also welcomed record arrivals, with the number of overnight guests reaching 38,463, the best November since 2000. It comes as 2019 is set to be another exceptional year for the stay-over market. Even before the December figures are factored in, Cayman has already welcomed 448,551 stay-over visitors, a more than 9% growth on last year and the highest number of guests in an eleven month period in history.

“As we approach the year end, I am proud of the strategic efforts led by my ministry and department to continue growing visitation,” Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said in a press release about the overnight guest numbers. “My tourism team and I are committed to the future success of our industry and wish everyone a safe and joyous holiday season.”

