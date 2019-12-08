No sign of ethics law for Anti-Corruption Day

(CNS): The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Commission for Standards in Public Life (CSPL) both issued press releases on Friday to mark International Anti-Corruption Day and outline Cayman’s efforts to combat public corruption. But neither said much about the long-awaited implementation of the Standards in Public Life Law. The CSPL said Cayman was playing its part, while accepting there was more to be done. Though it failed to call for the law’s enactment, the commission pointed to other legislation that “if properly utilized” could help combat the problem.

“Although we continue to await the commencement of the Standards in Public Life Law, in the interim, the effectiveness, if properly utilized, of the Anti-corruption Law, the Ombudsman Law, Public Authorities Law, Whistleblower Protection Law and the Freedom of Information Law cannot be understated,” the CSPL said in the release.

The commission noted an increase in the number of fraud and corruption investigations, some of which have resulted in convictions, and the policies rolled out by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson to address corruption in the public sector.

Meanwhile, the ACC said that since the Anti-Corruption Law was implemented some ten years ago, there have been 174 reports or complaints of alleged corruption made to the Commission. Currently, its investigators are working on 13 cases of alleged corruption, most of which are protracted, complex and multi-faceted investigations.

Between the 1 July 2018 until the end of June 2019 the officers conducted 115 interviews with suspects and witnesses, arrested eight suspects, executed ten search warrants, and saw one person charged and six convicted in the Grand Court.

Since 1 July 2019 the commission has already received seven new complaints of alleged corruption, conducted almost 40 interviews with suspects and witnesses, arrested two more people and seen another six people charged and three convicted in the Grand Court.

Another 27 people remain on bail in various corruption related matters. This includes nine people awaiting sentencing in relation to the immigration case, where officials were convicted of taking bribes to help Spanish speakers applying for work permits pass a language test even though their English was not up to scratch.

There are also five people awaiting trial in the CIFA and hospital overtime cases, as well as nine people under ongoing investigations and four who are awaiting a decision of a charge ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The ACC officials said that while the Cayman Islands has a strong legislative framework to assist in the investigations, it strongly encourages the government “to focus on putting in place the necessary safeguards aimed at preventing corruption, including stricter accountability and supervisory roles within the various government entities; and the commencement of the Standards in Public Life Law”.

In June the governor told CNS that he was very keen to see the ethics law implemented and that it was, at that time, undergoing a final review. He said letters had been sent to board members to find out if there were still issues that needed to be addressed before it was implemented. However, some seven months later there is still no sign of a commencement date.

