New cop chopper touches down at ORIA

RCIPS Air Operations Unit presents new helicopter to the governor and the premier

Cayman Islands Fire Service water cannon greets the new helicopter arrival

(CNS): The new police helicopter arrived at Owen Roberts International Airport on Friday, which will increase the capability of the RCIPS to carry out search and rescue, law enforcement and border protection. This second Airbus H145 is replacing the EC135 helicopter, which crash landed earlier this year due to a technical fault, damaging it beyond repair. The first H145, which arrived last March, was purchased as part of a joint deal between the UK and Cayman.

A press release from the governor’s office stated that both aircraft will support disaster relief efforts and assist other overseas territories during times of crisis. With two machines, the RCIPS Air Operations Unit will be able to provide cover even during maintenance periods.

Starting in early 2020, both helicopters will be fitted with state-of-the-art surveillance systems, weather and SAR radar, as well as winching capability. All operational crews will be undertaking the required training for the new equipment over the next six months.

In September this year the existing H145 helicopter and crew deployed to the Bahamas in support of the relief effort following Hurricane Dorian. The crew were tasked with medical evacuations of injured people, transporting essential specialists and carrying vital equipment, flying 46 hours in 6 days, proving the effectiveness and reliability of the H145, the governor’s team said in the release.

The Air Operations Team worked alongside RFA Mounts Bay which was also on the scene to assist.

“With this second helicopter, the government is continuing its objective of investing in the physical assets and equipment that a modern police service needs,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin. “It is part of our continued effort in providing support for security, law enforcement and disaster response for the Cayman Islands and our Caribbean Overseas Territories as well as local deployments for border security and maritime search-and-rescue.”

Governor Martyn Roper said he was pleased the UK had been able to support the Air Operations Unit.

“Today marks an important day as we see both helicopters on Grand Cayman at the same time,” he said. “Having two aircraft available means we are better able to support law enforcement efforts across the Islands and protect our borders, improve our search and rescue efforts and provide medevacs when needed. We have now doubled one of our most important resources in the event of a hurricane and we are also better equipped to offer support to our Caribbean neighbours, just as we did over the summer in the Bahamas with Hurricane Dorian.”

He added, “I look forward to seeing how much they achieve with this new aircraft.”

Related

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Police