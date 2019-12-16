NENS rollout to continue in New Year

(CNS): Government has invested heavily over the last year in improving how it communicates national emergencies, with Phase 2 of the new National Emergency Notification System (NENS) expected to be finished by the middle of next year. This includes broadening the number of channels available to disseminate emergency messages in order to reach the maximum number of individuals at once, officials said in a release.

Development of Phase I of the National Emergency Notification System began in March last year and is now fully operational. The system allows both Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) and the Department of Public Safety Communications (DPSC) to interrupt radio broadcasts with warning messages across all three islands in the event of a sudden onset emergency.

“Our radio interrupt system is one of the first of its kind in the Caribbean,” said DPSC Director Julian Lewis. “A lot of groundwork for the NENS was accomplished in Phase I and important lessons were learned. This will be fully leveraged as we embark on the implementation of Phase 2 of the NENS.”

The next phase involves investment in a centralised message distribution system, including the creation of a new mobile alert application. Once complete, the public will be able to download the app free of charge and receive emergency notifications directly to their phones. The new system will also enable simultaneous warning messages to be delivered via SMS, emails and social media, reducing the time to disseminate critical messages.

“We understand that more people generally have access to a mobile phone than would normally listen to the radio,” said HMCI Director Danielle Coleman. “However, a conscious decision was taken to implement radio interrupt capability in Phase 1 as it is the more robust and reliable channel.

“A battery powered radio should be part of everyone’s disaster kit as you can’t always rely on there being power or a mobile signal during an emergency. As a result, it made sense to ensure that notification via radio was the first step of the NENS that we can now expand on,” she added.

Coleman said that expanding the NENS and streamlining communications will free up first responders to focus on tackling the disaster and protecting the public. The NENS is designed to notify the public in the event of a sudden onset emergency which requires them to take immediate action to protect their safety. Should the system be deployed, the message will specify the nature of the emergency and what the public should do.

“With an emergency, reaction time is everything,” said Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers. “The government has made a significant commitment to increasing our capability to notify and mobilise the public in an emergency as quickly as possible.”

She added, “This year and next should see a leap forward in how the country responds to disasters and how the public is informed through investments made in communication technology.”

Related

Category: Local News