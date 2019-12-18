National Trust details port deception

Coral reef within George Town Harbour (Photo by Courtney Platt)

(CNS): The director of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands has outlined, in a sworn affidavit supporting its case for a judicial review, what the non-profit organisation states are the deceptions surrounding the government’s proposed cruise project. Nadia Hardie has said that while government has created an expectation that it will protect the environment, it has mislead the public about the extent of the damage to the marine environment and the limits of the mitigation that the cruise development partners intend to deploy.

In a 40-page sworn statement on behalf of the National Trust and its part in the legal action against government, which is now being led by the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, Hardie painted a damning picture of government’s deception over the significance of the destruction to reefs and wrecks in George Town Harbour. She pointed out that what is proposed with this project is “one of the most significant, deliberate destructions of a marine environment that has ever occurred”.

The affidavit outlines a catalogue of problems regarding the lack of available environmental and geo-technical information, as well as the conflicts and paucity of experience surrounding those who have been paid to claim they can relocate, restore and protect the reefs in the face on contradictory independent scientific research.

Hardie said the government had been “obscuring the environmental costs and risks… to mislead the public” in its efforts to undermine the opposition to this project.

Throughout the affidavit the Trust director pointed to a number of failings by government regarding transparency around this subject and how it has dodged its responsibilities to both the environment and the public.

Hardie said that government stifled informed debate about the environmental issues at the centre of this project and is not living up to its obligations to protect Cayman’s natural environment. She also noted that two extremely significant shipwrecks, from a culture and heritage perspective, which have become renowned reef systems are at risk from the project.

The extensive, pristine, unique, ancient coral reef system in the George Habour is in the direct firing line from this project, and Hardie pointed out that these contain millions of species, including critically endangered coral protected under the National Conservation Law. But she warned that many more corals are in danger outside the direct dredge footprint from sediment during construction and, if the project is completed, from the ships that will be using the facility.

Pointing to the impact of sediment in other ports in our region and in the port of Miami, she said that reefs were damaged and killed miles from the dredge pit because the corals were smothered in silt. In Jamaica, in both cases mitigation measures failed and the overall impact was much worse than had been suggested before the projects were started.

Hardie expressed her concern that far more marine habitat is at risk from the proposed project in Cayman but the government is heavily promoting mitigation measures that are completely unproven. She said government had been presenting coral relocation as though it could replace what is going to be lost, which is just not true. Most coral relocation attempts result in failure and no one has ever succeeded in moving coral on the scale that would be required in this case.

Hardie said that at public meetings government had fed people biased statements and incorrect information. She also noted that the government removed its own independent technical experts from the Department of Environment from any involvement in this process.

As reported on CNS last year, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie was booted off the steering committee for this project, which is now being managed by the tourism minster and the Major Projects Office, silencing government’s own local, impartial marine experts.

While the government had opted to ignore its own experts as well as other scientists, including those at the CCMI on Little Cayman, it is happy to be doing business with cruise lines that have a questionable reputation when it comes to the environment, Hardie said.

Carnival Coporation, which has been fined tens of millions of dollars over pollution and dumping, is one of the government’s partners, but whenever the premier has been challenged about this cruise line’s poor environmental record, he has refused to answer. Hardie said government had given no indication why it opted to trust the marine habitat here to corporations convicted of environmental offenses.

Related

Category: development, Local News, Politics