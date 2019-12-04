MRCU boss denies dead bees linked to spraying

Mosquito Research & Control Unit plane

(CNS): Mosquito Research and Control Unit Director Dr Jim McNelly told Finance Committee on Tuesday that the MRCU has no evidence to link its work with anecdotal claims of dead bees. McNelly has not yet responded to enquiries by CNS, following reports by concerned readers last week that several people saw a significant number of dead and dying bees on Seven Mile Beach shortly after the MRCU plane had flown over the area.

However, McNelly told the committee that he would be meeting with the Department of Environment because it has also raised concerns.

As committee members sought to find out more about investments being made into MRCU in the forthcoming budget period over and above the more than $9 million operating budget for the critical department, the director said he was aware of the report on CNS about the bees but had no other information.

Answering questions from Alva Suckoo (NEW), who said his constituents had raised concerns that the aerial spraying was having an adverse impact on bees, the MRCU director appeared dismissive that his department might be to blame.

“We do not have any data,” McNelly said, pointing to just the anecdotal report on Cayman News Service. “I have no evidence of any deleterious situations with bees and mosquito control. We are going to be sitting with the Department of Environment next week and discussing this.”

However, the minister responsible for the unit, Dwayne Seymour, added that he, too, had received reports about high numbers of dead bees, and asked the director to supply a report.

McNelly also revealed that, despite the problems with the ill-fated Oxitec experiment with genetically modified mosquitoes, one of the company’s former employees was now working at MRCU. McNelly said that Renaud Lacroix, who was the main coordinator for Oxitec during the release project, was employed by MRCU because he was a good scientist. But the minister interjected and told the committee that he was not aware of that and he intended to look into the situation, even though the law prohibits politicians from interfering with civil service recruitment.

A few days earlier, during Friday’s committee hearings, when the operation budget was being examined, Dr Alan Wheeler, the assistant director for research and development at MCRU, revealed his own continued objections to the Oxitec project. He said he did not believe it had any lasting impact or that the numbers of mosquitoes had increased as a result, but it simply wasn’t effective.

Wheeler said that Oxitec had overstated the success of the technology and he had concerns that the MRCU would direct resources from its regular spraying programme to this science when it was not proven, leaving open the possibility of mosquito numbers actually increasing.

As opposition members tried to piece together exactly how the project started, Wheeler said it began as a pilot study in East End in connection with the doctorate of a researcher at the MRCU. While Wheeler told the committee it began in 2012 and there were initially some impressive looking results, it was in fact 2010.

But after it was over, he said, the end results did not really appear to match up to expectations and he had directed that the MRCU should look elsewhere for solutions because a full-scale implementation of the GM mosquitoes would have been very costly.

But some time later the ministry began looking at the technology again, he said, despite the misgivings he aired with his seniors. Eventually, things were set for a potentially larger scale release here in 2015, by which time Premier Alden McLaughlin had taken over the health ministry. Government then committed to the project in 2016.

Although Wheeler had raised his concerns internally, government continued to press ahead with a pilot programme to release genetically modified mosquitoes in West Bay, with plans to the roll out the programme island-wide.

The government even used public cash to fight a legal action filed by some residents in West Bay. However, ultimately it was confined to just the West Bay trial, and when the results were shown to be disappointing, the project was cancelled after around $580,000 had been spent, as opposed to an $8 million nationwide programme.

Wheeler told the committee that the unit has been working on controlling the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and has not been doing pre-egg hatch spraying over the swamp. However, they planned to return to that process next year as it has proved more effective in the past, he said. Some chemicals that the MRCU has used in the past have been withdrawn from the market and they are now using some natural products that are very specific to mosquitoes, he noted.

Related

Category: Government Finance, Land Habitat, Politics, Science & Nature