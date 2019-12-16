Miss Jamaica crowned Miss World

Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh crowned 2019 Miss World

(CNS): For the first time in the history of international beauty pageants black women now hold the two top crowns after Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh won the 69th Miss World contest in London on Saturday, just a week after Miss South Africa took the Miss Universe title. Singh (23) from St Thomas, Jamaica, who is studying to be a doctor, beat France’s Ophély Mézino and Suman Rao from India who were the runners up.

The Jamaican beauty queen received the crown from the outgoing Miss World, Vanessa Ponce de Leòn of Mexico, wrapping up the pageant season for 2019. It is the fourth time that Miss Jamaica has taken the top tiara.

The Cayman Islands was represented by Jaci Patrick (24) from West Bay, who had her moment on the stage in national dress but did not qualify for the top 30.

Miss World Cayman Islands Jaci Patrick in national dress

