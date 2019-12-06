Minister freezes licences for Stingray City

Stingray City, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour has announced a freeze on licences given to commercial operators selling trips to the Sandbar and Stingray City because of the overcrowding. Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has flagged this issue several times recently but it was Seymour who told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that constraints on the Department of Environment led them to team up with the new coastguard to uphold the new capping policy and general enforcement at Cayman’s top attraction.

Seymour said there had been several complaints about the problems at the Sandbar, where over 200 boats are already licensed to take paying customers. There are, however, already a significant number of restrictions at the Wild Life Interaction Zone, including a limit of 1,500 people at the location at any one time and only 20 boats.

Each boat is limited to 100 passengers under the licensing rules. Boat operators are barred from taking paying passengers into the Sandbar area after 2pm on weekends and 3pm on public holidays.

Seymour said Caymanian boat operators working in the North Sound were being taken advantage of by the system, where hotels are using only one or two well known watersports operators.

“Then the same operators are trying to grab up the majority business in the North Sound,” Seymour said. “We are taking the necessary steps to curb that practice to ensure that Caymanian boat operators are not disadvantaged. Regulations and rules are being made to enable the necessary changes.”

Seymour said new measures were being put in place giving clear guidelines to the users and a sense of safety and security to the visitors to our shores while creating a better and more intimate experience.

Capt Eugene Ebanks, his ministry councillor, has also been working on boating safety policies, paving the way for training for all boat captains to create new boat captain licences to those who are successful. Ebanks said that the problems in the North Sound go back a long way.

“We can’t continue to allow every Tom, Dick and Harry to do as they choose and continue to push these North Sound operators out of business,” he said.

“They are the ones that created the biggest tourist attraction in the Cayman Islands who are being pushed out of the business because they cannot compete with the multi-million dollar operators who already control Seven Mile Beach businesses,” he added in a rare contribution to the proceedings.

During questions after the speech, Opposition Leader Arden McLean said the main problem with Stingray City is the lack of enforcement in the area, but the government was putting a moratorium on business. Kirkconnell confirmed that the coastguard was going to enforce the law at the attraction in what will now be a joint effort. .

It also provided an opportunity for Speaker McKeeva Bush to again voice his emphatic support for the government’s proposed cruise port project, despite being in a live parliamentary session. The speaker, who is expected to remain a neutral figure, insisted that the problems at Stingray City will not be solved until there is cruise berthing facilities to allow more time to take people to this attraction without crowding it out.

