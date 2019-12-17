Migrants land on Brac after 5 days at sea

Cuban migrants reach Cayman Brac on 13 December 2019

(CNS): One woman and 30 men from Cuba landed on Cayman Brac last Friday morning, 13 December, officials from the Customs and Border Control Service have finally confirmed. While there have been social media postings about the migrants’ arrival, officials took four days to issue a public release about their detention. The 31 people were at sea for five days before they had to abandon their journey due to engine trouble and having run out of essential supplies.

The Cubans will be transferred from Cayman Brac to the CBC Detention Centre in Grand Cayman, though officials did not say when. However, the release said that CBC teams from both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac are working to meet all their safety, health and welfare needs.

This is the first large group of Cubans to arrive in local waters and be detained this year. However, government has been dealing with a number of human rights issues relating to migrants who had been detained for long periods of time, including hunger strikes, allegations of sexual assault and ongoing legal challenges to the denial of asylum claims.

