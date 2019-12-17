Migrants land on Brac after 5 days at sea
(CNS): One woman and 30 men from Cuba landed on Cayman Brac last Friday morning, 13 December, officials from the Customs and Border Control Service have finally confirmed. While there have been social media postings about the migrants’ arrival, officials took four days to issue a public release about their detention. The 31 people were at sea for five days before they had to abandon their journey due to engine trouble and having run out of essential supplies.
The Cubans will be transferred from Cayman Brac to the CBC Detention Centre in Grand Cayman, though officials did not say when. However, the release said that CBC teams from both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac are working to meet all their safety, health and welfare needs.
This is the first large group of Cubans to arrive in local waters and be detained this year. However, government has been dealing with a number of human rights issues relating to migrants who had been detained for long periods of time, including hunger strikes, allegations of sexual assault and ongoing legal challenges to the denial of asylum claims.
Send them back were they came from!
Many people in Cayman say Donald Trump is called racist for his stance on border security and the way he deals with illegal immigrants. Yet here we are locking them in cages for god knows how long before sending them back home. Double standards much?
Actually it’s the opposite, unfortunately a lot of people here support Trump. Mostly the older Caymanians who don’t like the Jamaicans and Filipinos..
If Cayman Islands territory wise were the size of the USA, your comment would have had some validity. It is unrealistic to expect from the Cayman Islands anything but their boat repair and necessary supplies to continue their journey. Keeping them in Brac would have been a better idea. In Grand Cayman they learn fast how to stay and apply for asylum.