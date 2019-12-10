Men stabbed during East End fight

(CNS): Two men were taken to hospital late last night after they were both stabbed during a fight in East End. Police said that at around midnight Monday, 9 December, they were called to Sea View, near the intersection with Welcome Way, in the vicinity of a bar, believed to be Pirates Cove. Officers learned that three men were involved in the altercation and two of them received stab wounds.

The men were taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being discharged. The matter is now under investigation, police said, but so far no one has been arrested.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.

