Meetings cancelled, vote prep halted
(CNS): The Elections Office has paused its preparations for the people-initiated referendum on the port project in the wake of the court’s decision Tuesday to delay the vote until after judicial review proceedings are completed. Officials said the postal ballot requests received to date that have not yet been issued will be held securely and all ballots already received or on their way to the office will also be kept securely until further developments from the court.
All other activities relating to the referendum, such as mobile voting, are also suspended, and the Elections Office said it would issue more information to the public based on the court proceedings.
Government has cancelled the planned public meetings for this week with the proposed developers until further notice. The Cayman Islands Tourism Association had arranged a meeting with its members on Wednesday at the Marriott with the cruise lines and their engineering partners but it is not clear if that is still going ahead.
With the referendum now delayed until next year, depending on the outcome of the judicial review, it could pave the way for more registered voters to take part.
Anyone who registers to vote before the end of this year will make the 1 April new voter list. While the judicial review is expected to take place in late January, if the applicants succeed on any of their points the Referendum Law may have to be re-written. This would mean it is unlikely that the vote could take place before April, paving the way for a whole new group of voters to join the roll.
“Miracle” granted Mr. Premier. Your arrogance will be your political undoing.
Anyone eligible for Caymanian Status, should apply now. If you are Caymanian and 17, apply now for Continuation at 18, and Pre-Register to Vote in Referendum. It takes time for the official list to be Gazetted, but you can do it at 17, if the next vote is when you might be 18.
Advance ballots for the Dec 19 poll cannot be deemed to be interchangeable with any other future advanced polling date, terms, or question. Rather than trusting and relying that the Election office will safety warehouse these ballots and count them at all, they should clear the air and state that they will be destroyed until new question(s), battle finance terms/rules, disclosure period, and date are eventually set – then opening another advanced polling window. prob for a date in Q2 or Q3 next year at earliest.
A judge must decide that, not the Elections office
Ding dong Aldart is finished. Let the destruction end.
The People have spoken. Politician must realize they work for the people, not the other way around. They may have their perks, which are paid for by the people, they must also be mindful of the fact that they too are civil-servants. I am please with the court’s ruling, if Government had conducted themselves in a more transparent and professional manner this could have been avoided. Will done CPR, National Trust, and all those that fought a good fight.
Enacting SIPL would pull back the curtain on what appears to be reversals of long-standing policies and other abnormal motivations to railroad this port through. The Port is a symptom of the lack of governance that prevails. The FCO required Cayman to include Standards in Public Life language and council in our Constitution. They might not be fully aware it was never enacted properly to ensure some semblance of good governance. Let’s get a petition to Lord Ahmed to remind them to add this to the growing Orders in Council 2 do list for the Cayman Islands. If the LA won’t do it voluntarily….