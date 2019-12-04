Meetings cancelled, vote prep halted

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell hands the petition to CPR members Mario Rankin and Shirley Roulstone

(CNS): The Elections Office has paused its preparations for the people-initiated referendum on the port project in the wake of the court’s decision Tuesday to delay the vote until after judicial review proceedings are completed. Officials said the postal ballot requests received to date that have not yet been issued will be held securely and all ballots already received or on their way to the office will also be kept securely until further developments from the court.

All other activities relating to the referendum, such as mobile voting, are also suspended, and the Elections Office said it would issue more information to the public based on the court proceedings.

Government has cancelled the planned public meetings for this week with the proposed developers until further notice. The Cayman Islands Tourism Association had arranged a meeting with its members on Wednesday at the Marriott with the cruise lines and their engineering partners but it is not clear if that is still going ahead.

With the referendum now delayed until next year, depending on the outcome of the judicial review, it could pave the way for more registered voters to take part.

Anyone who registers to vote before the end of this year will make the 1 April new voter list. While the judicial review is expected to take place in late January, if the applicants succeed on any of their points the Referendum Law may have to be re-written. This would mean it is unlikely that the vote could take place before April, paving the way for a whole new group of voters to join the roll.

