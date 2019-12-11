Man stabbed in bar brawl

(CNS): A man is in hospital suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries following yet another stabbing outside a bar during a brawl. Police have arrested two West Bay men, aged 41 and 42, who are currently in custody. The fight was said to have happened at about 9pm Tuesday evening in the parking lot of the Jungle Room bar off the West Bay Road.

Police said the two men were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of GBH. But they are now seeking witnesses to the altercation as they learned several people were present in the car park when the violence occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Bay CID at 949 3999.

Related

Category: Crime, Police