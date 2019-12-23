Man gets broken jaw during WB fight

RCIPS officer at the A&E entrance of the George Town Hospital

(CNS): Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fight in West Bay last week that resulted in one man receiving a broken jaw. Officers were called to an address off Captains Joe and Osbert Road in the heart of the district, where two men known to each other were involved in an altercation. During the fight, one of the men struck the other several times in the face before leaving the location.

Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries, where it was determined that he had suffered a fractured jaw.

