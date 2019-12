Police car parked at the courthouse

(CNS): Mekko Theodore Gooden pleaded not guilty Friday to 13 counts of assault and threats to kill in relation to the abuse of a woman over an 18-month period. The various incidents relating to the charges happened where the couple were living and in public places, according to the indictment read to the court. Gooden was remanded in custody and is expected to go on trial in February.

Category: Courts, Crime