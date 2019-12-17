Looking back, moving forward

CPR Cayman writes: With the holidays around the corner and the referendum delayed, CPR Cayman wishes to take this opportunity to ensure that the public understands what has happened and that individuals are aware of what they can do to continue to advocate for transparency and a brighter future for Cayman.

The goal of CPR Cayman is, and has always been, to ensure that any decisions made by our government in relation to the proposed cruise berthing facility are well-informed, transparent and serve the best interests of the Caymanian people.

Throughout the course of 2019 CPR wrote to the premier and his Cabinet with legitimate concerns, requesting the disclosure of critical information regarding the proposed port. Not a single letter was acknowledged and it is this failure that led CPR to continue its call for a referendum.

Once CPR submitted the requisite petition signatures, and the Elections Office completed their verification process, the premier was then forced to call a referendum but it was clear to many that the process was unfair.

Therefore, armed with the facts, an individual citizen and executive member of CPR, Shirley Roulstone, engaged legal counsel to formally ask for a review of whether the referendum was called according to standards that should be championed in a participatory democracy.

Justice Owen granted that a review should be taken on the following four grounds that were presented:

That Cabinet had pre-determined the question and date before the port referendum legislation had been passed,

That Cabinet failed to consider important matters, including having “due regard” to protection of the environment, as required by the Constitution,

That the question Cabinet set for the referendum was neither fair nor neutral, as required by law,

That the failure to provide any campaign-finance limits frustrated the intent of the Constitution that a free and fair vote should take place.

In anticipation of the new referendum date that will be called in 2020, we will continue to act as advocates for the democratic process. You can too by doing the following:

Register to vote and/or encourage those you know to register. To be able to vote from 1st April 2020 onwards, you must register before 2nd JANUARY 2020.

and/or encourage those you know to register. To be able to vote from 1st April 2020 onwards, you must register 2020. Demand Accountability. It is extremely important that we keep demanding more of our national representatives. Stay informed and keep asking questions. Ask for the disclosure of the updated business case, contracts with Verdant Isle Port Partners, the updated EIA and other critical information.

It is extremely important that we keep demanding more of our national representatives. Stay informed and keep asking questions. Ask for the disclosure of the updated business case, contracts with Verdant Isle Port Partners, the updated EIA and other critical information. Share information with your friends and family over the festive season and encourage them to participate in our first people’s referendum in 2020.

with your friends and family over the festive season and encourage them to participate in our first people’s referendum in 2020. Follow CPR Cayman and Vote No on Facebook to stay up to date with new articles, facts and figures. Share this information via your social media channels, email and WhatsApp.

and on Facebook to stay up to date with new articles, facts and figures. Share this information via your social media channels, email and WhatsApp. Save the date and join us at the following 2 events: 18th DECEMBER: At 6pm, CPR will be hosting a Christmas rally in Savannah, on the eve of the public holiday. We will have a host of presentations together with refreshments and entertainment. 19th DECEMBER: At 3pm, join the community in a solidarity swim at Eden Rock.

at the following 2 events:

Each voter is part of history in the making. Civil servants and all Caymanians are encouraged to turn out to vote in record numbers when the referendum happens.

We wish you all a wonderful Christmas season and a prosperous New Year of hope and harmony.

Happy Holidays!

Campaigners and officials at the presentation of the Cruise Port Referendum petition

Related

Category: development, Local News, Politics, Viewpoint