Locals arrested for cocaine smuggling

Customs and Border Control Agency officer

(CNS): Customs and Border Control (CBC) officers have arrested a 27-year-old Caymanian woman and a 44-year-old Caymanian man in connection with efforts to smuggle an undisclosed quantity of cocaine into Grand Cayman. The woman was arrested at the Owen Roberts International Airport on a flight from the Sister Islands on 1 December with the drugs, and sometime later the man was arrested in connection with the case.

CBC Director Charles Clifford commended his officers for their diligence and commitment to intercepting illegal drugs. “These two most recent arrests demonstrate our consistent resolve to pursue and bring to justice persons who commit offences against our laws,” he said.

In an unrelated case, on 26 November CBC officers intercepted around 10lbs of ganja which was imported via a FedEx shipment. There was no indication in the release about the discovery of the ganja if anyone had been arrested.

Both matters remain active investigations, officials added.

