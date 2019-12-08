Local cases of dengue mount

(CNS): Officials from the Public Health Department have confirmed that the cases of dengue fever that have been acquired by residents with no travel history to countries where the disease is endemic, continues to grow. Over the last two weeks three more patients have tested positive for dengue that they acquired in the Cayman Islands. The total number of confirmed dengue cases since in October that were contracted here is now seventeen, with nine other patients picking up the fever overseas.

Patients who have been sick with dengue live in most districts on Grand Cayman, with just North Side having no confirmed cases.

During 2019 health workers here have sent 150 samples to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to be investigated for dengue. Of those, 34 patients were admitted to the Cayman Islands Hospital or Health City Cayman Islands with clinical symptoms that might potentially be dengue, though not all turned out to be the mosquito-transmitted fever.

However, with some 26 cases in less than three months, the Public Health Department’s Surveillance Unit continues to deploy enhanced measures, working closely with government and private sector physicians to review reports of suspected dengue.

For more information, contact the Public Health Department on 244-2648. For advice on mosquito control, contact MRCU on 949-2557 in Grand Cayman, or 948-2223 on Cayman Brac; and Department of Environmental Health on 949-6696 in Grand Cayman, or 948-2321 in Cayman Brac.

Category: Health, health and safety