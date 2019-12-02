Lobster catchers urged to stick to quotas

Caribbean Spiny Lobster (Photo courtesy DoE)

(CNS): With the opening of the lobster season, the Department of Environment is urging the public not to exceed the daily catch limits or take what is still a threatened species from protected areas. The season lasts three months, from 1 December until 29 February, but there are strict rules about how many lobsters, and of what size, can be taken.

Lobster may only be taken from outside marine protected areas and only spiny lobsters (Panulirus argus) can be caught. Any lobster taken must have a minimum tail length of six inches and fisherfolk are limited to three spiny lobster per person per day, or six per boat per day, whichever is less.

Anyone who takes, purchases, receives or offers for sale, exchange or donation more than three lobsters per day from Cayman Islands waters commits an offence under the National Conservation Law, the DoE remineded everyone.

Visit the DoE website for more information on lobster season and other marine conservation measures.

