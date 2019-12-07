KPMG to shape policy for new trade ministry

Ministry of International Trade Acting Chief Officer Andrea Fa’amoe with KPMG Co-

managing Partner Kevin Lloyd at a recent contract signing

(CNS): The government has revealed that it is working with the private sector auditing and consulting firm, KPMG, to create the public policy for the new Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs (MITIAMA), which is currently part of the premier’s ever-growing portfolio. Acting Chief Officer Andrea Fa’amoe said her team met with KPMG in early November, when a contract was signed to officially engage the partnership following a public procurement process.

This new ministry has appointed KPMG to execute a three-part plan, which it has already submitted to government, that includes data collection and bench-marking, stakeholder engagement and strategy development.

Premier Alden McLaughlin announced the creation of this additional ministry a year ago, against the backdrop of a rapidly changing world and increasing uncertainty of global trade. It is tasked with enhancing the image of Cayman internationally and creating a single doorway for foreign direct investment.

Eric Bush, the new ministry’s chief officer, who is attending the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit (CAIS) in Brazil, said the team was looking forward to developing a strategy that will harness the potential of the public and private sectors.

“We want to understand Cayman’s footprint around the world and identify ways to sustain and expand that footprint,” Bush said. “We strongly believe that data should drive policy. Our data driven strategy will ensure Cayman remains relevant and forward-thinking in a rapidly evolving environment.”

Officials said the ministry and KPMG will work closely with the public and private sectors on attracting inward investment, diversifying the local economy and improving the ease of doing business in Cayman.

“KPMG’s solution to the ministry’s request for stakeholder engagement, data analysis and strategic planning combines our intimate local knowledge of the Cayman Islands with global best practice,” said Kevin Lloyd, Co-Managing Partner at KPMG.

“We have been fortunate enough to work alongside the Cayman Islands Government on key infrastructure and strategy engagements in the past. We are looking forward to helping this new Ministry in this vital development stage, ensuring the protection and promotion of the Cayman Islands to ensure that we achieve our full potential,” Lloyd added.

According to previous announcements, this ministry will be looking to open offices around the world. The original plan was to target Asia in the first instance, and background work has being going on to identify and open an office in Hong Kong. However, there has been no indication in recent weeks whether or not that remains on the ministry agenda given the continued, violent unrest in the jurisdiction by democratic activists.

Meanwhile, CNS has contacted the ministry to ask for details of the tender and contract value and we are awaiting a response.

Related

Category: Policy, Politics