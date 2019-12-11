Judge suspects but unsure over guilt in gun case

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): Elton David Webster walked away from court on Wednesday, a free man after a judge acquitted him on firearms charges. Webster was facing a decade behind bars if he had been found him guilty in connection with a hand-gun found at his home, which was hidden behind a microwave at the house he was renting. Justice MacDonald-Bishop said she was suspicious that Webster knew about and probably had hidden the loaded gun, but with competing propositions in the case, she could not be sure he was guilty.

Given that Webster lived at the property with his wife and helper and he claimed others also had access, she could not be satisfied to the required burden of proof that it was Webster’s gun or that he was aware of it.

Although his DNA was found on the ziplock bag and small towel it was wrapped in, there were many ways that his DNA could have got onto those items. With no other direct evidence, she said the case had caused her “serious concerns”, as it all gave rise to very serious suspicion but she was not sure of his guilt.

As she delivered her verdict via video link, having heard the case without a jury when she was acting as a Grand Court judge here in the summer, Justice McDonald-Bishop said it was highly probable that Webster had placed the gun where the police found it when they conducted a search at his home.

Clearly troubled by the case, the judge said the standard was beyond reasonable doubt and she did not feel the evidence reached that point. But she said the gun did not get there at the hand of a complete stranger and someone living in the house put it there.

As she delivered the not guilty verdict, the judge told Webster that she remained suspicious.

“You should count your blessings, every one of them,” she said, adding that he should examine his conscious because he was the one who knew whether he had committed the crime. “If you are involved in criminality, you should take this opportunity to think about your future very carefully,” the judge warned.

